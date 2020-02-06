Release Date: August 29, 2024

Positive Points

Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (TPE:2881, Financial) reported a record high net profit and EPS for the first half of 2024, leading the industry in Taiwan.

Fubon Life achieved top rankings in net profit and first-year premium, driven by an investment return of over 5%.

Taipei Fubon Bank also reached a record high profit, primarily from core earnings such as net interest income and fees.

Fubon Insurance showed steady growth in net profit due to strong underwriting results and investment performance.

The company's subsidiaries, including Fubon Bank Hong Kong and Fubon Bank China, also demonstrated earnings growth.

Negative Points

Recurring investment income slightly decreased by 1.8% year over year, mainly due to a decline in cash dividends from equity.

Recurring hedging costs remained high in the first half, impacting overall returns.

Fubon Bank Hong Kong's net profit fell by 1.4% due to an increase in Stage three impairment losses.

The recurring yield before and after hedge basis showed a decline, reflecting lower cash dividend incomes and higher recurring hedge costs.

The company's NPL ratio for personal secured loans showed a slight increase due to the expiration of favorable government measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strong performance of Fubon Life in the first half of 2024?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Life's net profit was driven by an investment return of over 5% and a leading position in first-year premiums. The capital position remains strong with an equity asset ratio of about 11%. The product mix transformation towards higher CSM products, such as regular paid and protection, contributed to this performance.

Q: What factors contributed to Taipei Fubon Bank's record high profit?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: The profit was mainly driven by core earnings, including net interest income and fees. The customer base expansion, particularly from the digital platform, also played a significant role. Additionally, the loan mix showed decent growth in both retail and corporate sectors.

Q: How did Fubon Insurance perform in the first half of 2024?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Insurance's net profit grew steadily due to strong underwriting results and investment performance. The written premium growth was over 11%, and the net combined ratio improved to 86.2%, reflecting better business structures and risk management.

Q: Can you elaborate on the investment income results for Fubon Financial?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: The investment income before hedge was 6.19%, and after hedge, it was 5.43%, both higher than the same period last year. This strong result was mainly due to equity investments and realized gains. However, recurring investment income slightly decreased by 1.8% year-over-year due to a decline in cash dividends from equity.

Q: What are the key growth areas for Taipei Fubon Bank's loan portfolio?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: The key growth areas include personal unsecured loans, which recorded nearly 30% growth year-over-year, and SME loans, which grew by 8.7% year-to-date. The mortgage interest also showed steady growth at 7% year-to-date.

Q: How did Fubon Securities perform in the first half of 2024?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Securities recorded strong profit and revenue results, benefiting from a bullish market environment. The company also focused on expanding its wealth management services and deepening customer relationships.

Q: What were the main drivers behind Fubon Bank Hong Kong's performance?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Bank Hong Kong's net interest margin increased by 22 basis points to 1.79%, driven by asset yield enhancement. However, net profit fell by 1.4% due to an increase in Stage three impairment losses, reflecting the credit environment in the Hong Kong market.

Q: How did Fubon Bank China perform in the first half of 2024?

A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Bank China saw a visible balance sheet improvement with deposits up by 11.5%, primarily due to contributions from Taiwanese customers. The net interest margin remained flat, but adjusted basis increased by 29 basis points. Net profits showed a turnaround due to growth in net interest income, swap, and capital gains from bonds.

