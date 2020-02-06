Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (TPE:2881) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Net Profit and Strong Subsidiary Performance

Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (TPE:2881) reports significant growth in net profit, EPS, and robust performance across its subsidiaries.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Profit: Reached TWD107 billion, higher than the full year 2023.
  • EPS: Reached $1 per share.
  • Assets: Over TWD11 trillion.
  • Book Value Per Share: Over TWD64.
  • Equity Asset Ratio: Approximately 11%.
  • ROA and ROE: Increased, close to high levels of 2021.
  • First Year Premium (Fubon Life): Ranked top one in Taiwan.
  • Investment Return (Fubon Life): Over 5%.
  • Net Profit (Fubon Life): Top among peers in Taiwan.
  • Revenue (Taipei Fubon Bank): Up by 18.8%, driven by NII growth of 12% and fees growth of 43%.
  • Loan Growth (Taipei Fubon Bank): Over 10% Y-o-Y for both retail and corporate.
  • Net Combined Ratio (Fubon Insurance): Improved to 86.2%.
  • Written Premium Growth (Fubon Insurance): Over 11%.
  • Net Interest Margin (Fubon Bank Hong Kong): Up by 22 bps to 1.79%.
  • Net Profit (Fubon Bank Hong Kong): Fell by 1.4% due to increase in Stage three impairment losses.
  • Deposits (Fubon Bank China): Up by 11.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin (Fubon Bank China): Flat in first half, adjusted basis increased by 29 bps.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (TPE:2881, Financial) reported a record high net profit and EPS for the first half of 2024, leading the industry in Taiwan.
  • Fubon Life achieved top rankings in net profit and first-year premium, driven by an investment return of over 5%.
  • Taipei Fubon Bank also reached a record high profit, primarily from core earnings such as net interest income and fees.
  • Fubon Insurance showed steady growth in net profit due to strong underwriting results and investment performance.
  • The company's subsidiaries, including Fubon Bank Hong Kong and Fubon Bank China, also demonstrated earnings growth.

Negative Points

  • Recurring investment income slightly decreased by 1.8% year over year, mainly due to a decline in cash dividends from equity.
  • Recurring hedging costs remained high in the first half, impacting overall returns.
  • Fubon Bank Hong Kong's net profit fell by 1.4% due to an increase in Stage three impairment losses.
  • The recurring yield before and after hedge basis showed a decline, reflecting lower cash dividend incomes and higher recurring hedge costs.
  • The company's NPL ratio for personal secured loans showed a slight increase due to the expiration of favorable government measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strong performance of Fubon Life in the first half of 2024?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Life's net profit was driven by an investment return of over 5% and a leading position in first-year premiums. The capital position remains strong with an equity asset ratio of about 11%. The product mix transformation towards higher CSM products, such as regular paid and protection, contributed to this performance.

Q: What factors contributed to Taipei Fubon Bank's record high profit?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: The profit was mainly driven by core earnings, including net interest income and fees. The customer base expansion, particularly from the digital platform, also played a significant role. Additionally, the loan mix showed decent growth in both retail and corporate sectors.

Q: How did Fubon Insurance perform in the first half of 2024?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Insurance's net profit grew steadily due to strong underwriting results and investment performance. The written premium growth was over 11%, and the net combined ratio improved to 86.2%, reflecting better business structures and risk management.

Q: Can you elaborate on the investment income results for Fubon Financial?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: The investment income before hedge was 6.19%, and after hedge, it was 5.43%, both higher than the same period last year. This strong result was mainly due to equity investments and realized gains. However, recurring investment income slightly decreased by 1.8% year-over-year due to a decline in cash dividends from equity.

Q: What are the key growth areas for Taipei Fubon Bank's loan portfolio?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: The key growth areas include personal unsecured loans, which recorded nearly 30% growth year-over-year, and SME loans, which grew by 8.7% year-to-date. The mortgage interest also showed steady growth at 7% year-to-date.

Q: How did Fubon Securities perform in the first half of 2024?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Securities recorded strong profit and revenue results, benefiting from a bullish market environment. The company also focused on expanding its wealth management services and deepening customer relationships.

Q: What were the main drivers behind Fubon Bank Hong Kong's performance?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Bank Hong Kong's net interest margin increased by 22 basis points to 1.79%, driven by asset yield enhancement. However, net profit fell by 1.4% due to an increase in Stage three impairment losses, reflecting the credit environment in the Hong Kong market.

Q: How did Fubon Bank China perform in the first half of 2024?
A: Amanda Wang, IR Officer: Fubon Bank China saw a visible balance sheet improvement with deposits up by 11.5%, primarily due to contributions from Taiwanese customers. The net interest margin remained flat, but adjusted basis increased by 29 basis points. Net profits showed a turnaround due to growth in net interest income, swap, and capital gains from bonds.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.