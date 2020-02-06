Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Prime Impact Acquisition I (PRIUF, Financial) has maintained its leadership role as China's largest auto insurance technology platform.

The company has formed strategic partnerships with major players like Volkswagen, BAIC Group, and Xiaomi Group.

There has been a significant increase in the number of embedded policies, growing 147% year over year.

EV gross premiums have almost doubled from the prior year, growing 99% to USD91 million.

The company is positioned on the cusp of profitability and continues to push forward with innovative solutions.

Negative Points

Total written premiums placed for the quarter remained steady, indicating no significant growth.

General and administrative expenses increased significantly due to share-based compensation and dispute resolution expenses.

The company reported a net loss of RMB23.6 million or USD3.2 million for the quarter.

Research and development expenses decreased by 21.1%, which could impact future innovation.

The cost of revenues increased by 1.9% from the prior year quarter, indicating rising operational costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you comment on the impact of new partnerships with companies like BAIC and Volkswagen, and how you expect them to grow over time?

A: We have announced partnerships with Xiaomi Group and Volkswagen in the first half of this year. We provide long-term service systems for these automakers, with different charging standards and terms. The impact varies based on these factors.

Q: As the company expands its platform offerings, are there any areas of interest for internal development or acquisitions?

A: We will focus on insurance innovation around the new ecosystem, such as charging infrastructure and maintenance services. We are also exploring opportunities with related companies in the upstream and downstream sectors.

Q: Given the momentum of referral and partnership programs, how will this affect long-term sales and marketing?

A: Automakers place great importance on the insurance business as it impacts after-sales revenue. Our technology helps insurance companies reduce costs and improve service levels, which will positively influence the auto insurance market.

Q: How does your offering improve technology for insurance companies in terms of efficiency and driver safety?

A: Global insurance companies have limited experience in underwriting EVs. In China, we have accumulated extensive data and experience. We share our technology know-how with both Chinese and global insurance companies, improving underwriting and claims systems.

Q: Can you elaborate on how your technology enhances underwriting and claims processes for insurance companies?

A: Our technology leverages extensive data from underwriting EVs to provide precise pricing and underwriting capabilities. This data-driven approach helps insurance companies improve their underwriting and claims processes.

