American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Operating Income Growth

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) reports an 8% revenue increase and a 55% rise in operating income for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.3 billion, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Comparable Sales Growth: 4% increase.
  • Operating Income: $101 million, up 55% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 7.8%, up 240 basis points.
  • Gross Profit: $499 million, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 38.6%, up 90 basis points.
  • SG&A Expense: $345 million, up 4% year-over-year.
  • SG&A as a Rate of Sales: Declined 90 basis points.
  • Depreciation: Down year-over-year, leveraging 60 basis points.
  • Tax Rate: 25% for the second quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.39, up 56% year-over-year.
  • Ending Inventory Costs: Up 4% year-over-year.
  • Cash and Liquidity: $192 million in cash and over $800 million in total liquidity.
  • CapEx: $61 million for the quarter, $97 million year-to-date.
  • Share Repurchases: 4.5 million shares in the quarter, totaling $96 million.
  • AE Comps: Up 5%.
  • Aerie Revenue: Up 9% year-over-year, with comps up 4%.
  • Full-Year Operating Income Outlook: $455 million to $465 million.
  • Full-Year Comparable Sales Growth: Approximately 4%.
  • Full-Year Revenue Growth: 2% to 3%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) achieved a record revenue of $1.3 billion in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue.
  • The company reported a 4% increase in comparable sales and an 8% total revenue increase for the quarter.
  • Operating income grew by 55% year-over-year, demonstrating significant leverage in the cost base.
  • Aerie achieved another record revenue result with comps increasing 4%, driven by strength in apparel and the Offline active sub-brand.
  • The company exited the quarter with a strong balance sheet, holding $192 million in cash and no debt.

Negative Points

  • The swim category underperformed, impacting Aerie's overall performance.
  • The company noted a moderation in sales during July, which was an industry-wide trend.
  • Despite strong performance, the company is cautious about the dynamic macro environment and the importance of inventory and expense discipline.
  • There is an expected shift in revenue due to the retail calendar, which may impact quarterly comparisons.
  • The company faces ongoing competitive pressures in the promotional environment, which could affect margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jen, can you go deeper into the early reads on back-to-school performance between Aerie and American Eagle? How do you think about the duration of back-to-school in terms of having a second wind after September?
A: We're pleased with the acceleration in back-to-school, particularly in denim, which is a mainstay for American Eagle. Women's denim is performing well with new silhouettes. Aerie is also seeing growth in categories like soft dressing and OFFLINE activewear. We expect back-to-school demand to stretch into early September, especially in the Northeast.

Q: Could you speak to the core consumer relative to new customer acquisitions? What are you seeing from your existing customer, and what do you think is driving new customer acquisition?
A: We're leaning into our marketing campaigns and new categories like 24/7 and AE77. This is helping us attract new customers and retain existing ones. Both brands saw double-digit growth in their customer files, indicating widening appeal and effective retention strategies.

Q: On gross margin, how should we think about third-quarter relative to fourth-quarter expectations?
A: With the revenue shift in the calendar, we don't expect gross margin to expand as much as in the first half. However, we still see favorability in our initial markups and are managing promotions and markdowns intelligently.

Q: What are you expecting from the promotional environment from other retailers?
A: The promotional environment is always competitive, but we manage markdowns intelligently and compete when necessary. Our price-quality equation is strong, which helps us maintain discipline in promotions.

Q: How are you seeing traffic in stores versus digital?
A: Both stores and digital channels were positive in the second quarter and continue to be strong into the third quarter. Traffic is healthy in both channels.

Q: Can you give more specifics on what you're seeing quarter-to-date by brand?
A: Both brands were positive in the second quarter. Aerie, excluding swim, was up 7%. This trend has continued into August, with AE maintaining its second-quarter trend and Aerie picking up.

Q: How are you planning for the holiday season?
A: We're planning for a similar elongation of demand as seen in recent years, with a focus on maintaining strong performance through peak traffic periods.

Q: What are your thoughts on the real estate environment and store growth plans?
A: We see a lot of opportunities with our new store designs and formats. We're planning 25 to 30 new Aerie and OFFLINE stores this year and 20 to 25 AE store closures, keeping us net neutral on total stores. We're also executing 70 to 80 remodels, which are showing great results.

Q: Can you talk about the moving pieces of your updated sales guidance for the full year?
A: The updated guidance reflects tightening in other revenue components, not our core AE and Aerie business. We're still expecting approximately 4% comp growth for the year.

Q: How do you stack-rank the opportunities within SG&A for cost savings?
A: Key focus areas include store labor, corporate compensation, advertising, and services purchased. These areas showed leverage in the second quarter and will continue to be managed tightly.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.