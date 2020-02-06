Release Date: August 29, 2024

Positive Points

MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) reported a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $478 million, surpassing the high end of their guidance.

Atlas revenue grew 27% year-over-year, now representing 71% of total revenue.

The company ended the quarter with over 50,700 customers, showing strong customer growth.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) generated a non-GAAP operating income of $52.5 million, achieving an 11% non-GAAP operating margin.

The company launched the MongoDB AI Applications Program (MAAP), which has garnered significant interest and partnerships with major cloud providers and AI pioneers.

Negative Points

Atlas consumption growth, while modestly ahead of expectations, is still below the original forecast from the beginning of the year.

Non-Atlas revenue was down 13% year-over-year due to difficult comparisons with the previous year.

Gross margin declined to 75% from 78% in the year-ago period, primarily due to a lower mix of high-margin upfront license revenue and the growing percentage of Atlas revenue.

The net AR expansion rate declined to approximately 119%, attributed to a smaller contribution from expanding customers.

The company anticipates a negative impact on operating cash flow in the back half of the year due to prepayments to cloud providers and capital expenditures for acquiring IPv4 addresses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk us through the operational changes you made to drive higher workload quality and how confident are you in driving better workload growth?

A: We made slight incentive comp changes to balance the size versus volume of workloads acquired. These changes were well received, and we had a good workload quarter. While it's too early to declare victory, we are pleased with the results so far. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: Are there any specific factors we should consider for Atlas revenue in the second half of the year?

A: We have tough year-over-year comparisons due to headwinds from unused commitments. The slower start in Q1 affects the growth rate throughout the year. We also expect a slower seasonal rebound in Q3 and a seasonally weaker Q4. — Michael Gordon, CFO and COO

Q: What is driving the strength in Enterprise Advanced (EA) pipeline in the second half?

A: The strength in EA is broad-based and not solely tied to AI. It reflects the success of our run-anywhere strategy and includes both multiyear and volume phenomena. — Michael Gordon, CFO and COO

Q: Why is EA still an important piece of the business despite the cloud journey?

A: Many customers, for regulatory or other reasons, still want to run workloads on-premise. Our run-anywhere strategy allows them to build on MongoDB with the option to move to the cloud later. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: What are you seeing in terms of AI reference architectures and customer engagement?

A: AI-driven workloads require databases capable of processing complex data structures quickly. MongoDB is well-positioned to handle various data types and integrate with leading app development frameworks and AI platforms. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: How should we think about the timing of modernization pilots being a tailwind to growth?

A: AI has created a shortcut for modernizing legacy applications, significantly reducing time and cost. While it's early days, there's a growing pipeline of customers interested in this approach. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: What is driving the momentum in Atlas growth, and how does it compare to industry growth?

A: Atlas is widely available across major hyperscalers, supports a wide range of use cases, and benefits from a large developer community. Our execution and product strength contribute to our growth, which is significantly faster than the industry average. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: What are your expectations for the public sector and federal verticals in the third quarter and fiscal year-end?

A: We have a good team and are well-suited for workloads requiring FedRAMP Moderate certification. We are also working on FedRAMP High certification to expand our opportunities. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: How are newer services like vector and stream processing contributing to new workloads?

A: We are seeing solid momentum in Search and Vector, attracting new customers and use cases. Stream processing, launched in May, has generated strong interest across various industries. — Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Q: Have you seen any improvement in Atlas consumption trends, and what are the drivers?

A: Q2 consumption growth was better than expected, driven by a higher starting ARR and improved performance in recently acquired workloads. However, the growth assumptions for Q3 and Q4 remain unchanged. — Michael Gordon, CFO and COO

