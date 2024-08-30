Full Year 2024 Downer EDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Peter Tompkins - Downer EDI Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Darcy. Good morning, and thank you for joining our 2024 full-year results presentation. With me is [Mal] Ashcroft, our CFO, and following the presentation, Mal and I will open the call up to questions.



The Downer advantage. It's important that I frame this result with some observations about Downer first. You'll have heard a lot about trading conditions throughout this reporting season and a broad range of mixed macro factors. For Downer, whilst we'll still call out some shorter-term challenges around the timing of some state government spending, the overall picture is that the infrastructure services markets we operate in have several key tailwinds that help Downer.



First, government outsourcing will continue driven by