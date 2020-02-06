Downer EDI Ltd (DNERY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Insights

Downer EDI Ltd (DNERY) reports significant improvements in EBITDA margin, cash conversion, and dividend growth for FY24.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Pro Forma EBITDA Margin: 3.3% for the full year, up from 2.6% in FY23.
  • Second-Half EBITDA Margin: 4%, an uplift of 1% from the second half of the previous year.
  • Pro Forma EBITA: $384.1 million, a 34% increase.
  • Statutory NPAT: $82.1 million.
  • Normalized Cash Conversion: 104%, up from 63% in FY23.
  • Annualized Gross Cost-Out: $130 million, ahead of the initial $100 million target.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 1.4 times, down from 2 times at June 30, 2023.
  • FY24 Total Dividend: $0.17 per share, a 30.8% increase compared to FY23.
  • Transport Segment Revenue: Grew 7.8% to $6 billion.
  • Transport Segment Earnings: Grew 5% to $252.8 million.
  • Utilities Segment Pro Forma Revenue: Up 6.5% to $2.4 billion.
  • Utilities Segment Pro Forma EBITA: $54.5 million, up from a loss of $10.7 million in FY23.
  • Facilities Segment Pro Forma Revenue: Dropped 0.7% to $3.2 billion.
  • Facilities Segment Pro Forma EBITA: Increased 3.3% to $179.3 million.
  • Work in Hand: $38.5 billion, up from the half year.
  • Revenue Growth: 5.5% to $11.7 billion.
  • Pro Forma NPATA: $212.3 million, a 45% increase.
  • Closing Cash: $838 million.
  • Net Debt: $0.5 billion, a 33% reduction on June 30, 2023.
  • Total Liquidity: $2.1 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Downer EDI Ltd (DNERY, Financial) achieved a pro forma EBITDA margin of 3.3% for the full year, up from 2.6% in FY23.
  • The company reported a 34% increase in pro forma EBITA to $384.1 million.
  • Normalized cash conversion improved to 104%, up from 63% in FY23.
  • Net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.4 times, down from 2 times at June 30, 2023.
  • The FY24 total dividend increased by 30.8% to $0.17 per share.

Negative Points

  • Downer EDI Ltd (DNERY) experienced three workplace fatalities during the year.
  • The transport segment faced reduced spending from transport agencies, particularly in Victoria.
  • The company incurred $177.2 million in individually significant items, including regulatory reviews and legal matters.
  • Cash flow phasing on a major project will unwind in the first half of FY25, impacting cash conversion by approximately 10 percentage points.
  • The company expects continued subdued levels of government spending on roads in Victoria in the first half of FY25.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How would you describe the environment for transport agency spend at the moment?
A: We've called out Victoria in particular. We saw very subdued levels in the first half of FY24, with a bit of a pickup in the fourth quarter due to budget cycles and flood recovery spending. We expect a similar pattern in Victoria for FY25, with an improved second half. South Australia is steady, Queensland looks optimistic, and New South Wales is somewhere in between. In New Zealand, there's a reasonable amount of spending on roads and maintenance, shifting from larger projects to local road networks.

Q: Can you clarify the comment around the $10 million claim settlement benefit?
A: Last year's results included an aged legal matter settlement related to a project claim. This elevated the comparative cost in the corporate segment. The 13% headline reduction in corporate costs year-on-year adjusts for this unusual item, showing a more accurate 4% reduction. The second half of FY24 also saw a 13% reduction compared to the first half, unaffected by the settlement.

Q: Can you help bridge out the EBITA growth in FY24 by discussing the benefit from the cost-out program?
A: The improved performance is roughly 50-50 between cost-out and improved project performance. The majority of project performance improvement comes from concluding lower-margin and loss-making work, with new higher-quality, higher-margin revenue starting to come online.

Q: Can you talk about transport maintenance volumes in the second half of FY24?
A: Volumes were much improved in the second half, particularly in Q4. This is somewhat normal due to seasonality and transport agencies' budget cycles, but the improvement was more pronounced this year.

Q: Does the cash flow conversion target for FY25 include the cost impact of cost initiatives taken in FY24 and expected in FY25?
A: Yes, the cash flow conversion target adjusts for the cash impact of individually significant items (ISIs) from both FY23 and FY24. The cash impact of ISIs taken in FY24 is expected to be around $40 million in FY25.

Q: How much of the $130 million cost-out achieved in FY24 was realized in the period, and what is expected for FY25?
A: Of the $130 million, about $80 million was realized in the first quarter of FY24. The remaining $50 million was achieved late in Q4, so it will have a run-rate impact in FY25. These are gross annualized cost-outs, with some offset by cost escalation across the business.

Q: Do you expect revenue growth in FY25, given market factors and divestments?
A: Revenue is expected to be relatively flat in FY25, focusing on quality of earnings and margin enhancement. We see a healthy pipeline of opportunities, with modest to flat growth in FY25 and better prospects for revenue and earnings growth in FY26.

Q: Do you expect transport margins to improve in FY25?
A: Yes, the transport businesses achieved good cost-out levels and commercial resets in FY24, with positive impacts expected in FY25. The New Zealand projects business and the ramp-up of QTMP in rail will contribute positively, offsetting the subdued roads spending in Australia.

Q: What are the expected transformation costs in FY25, and what will be the P&L charge?
A: We won't provide specific guidance on ISIs and transformation costs. However, achieving the remaining $45 million cost-out target in FY25 will incur some costs, but they won't be substantial relative to FY24. To date, achieving $130 million in cost-outs required about $36 million in investment.

Q: What is the expected cost inflation on the non-billable cost base over the next 12 months?
A: Our commercial models generally handle cost escalation well, but overhead structures are exposed to inflationary pressures, particularly wage pressure. We are reducing overhead personnel and reviewing IT procurement arrangements to manage these costs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.