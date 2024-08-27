Full Year 2024 Nanosonics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nanosonics Limited 2024 full-year results call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Kavanagh, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Michael Kavanagh - Nanosonics Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you very much, and a very good morning, everybody. And thank you, all, for joining this morning. I understand how busy everybody is this time of the year.



I'm joined today by Jason Burriss, our CFO, who you will hear from shortly to take you through the details of the financial results for the year. But before that, I think while the impact of the hospital capital budget restrictions on our capital sales in the first half are well understood, a central theme for the full-year results, I think, is the turnaround in performance in the second half over the first half.



We saw our second-half revenue of $90.4 million, up 14% on the first half. And of course, then that's what (technical difficulty) half was