Q2 2024 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Emil SallnÃ¤s - Viva Wine Group AB - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our Q2 '24 presentation. This is agenda for today. And before we go into the quarterly update on financials, I just quickly want to start by giving you a short introduction to Viva Wine Group. We have two major segments, Nordics and eCom. In the Nordic monopoly market, we are the market leader in wine, and we also have a profitable eCom business in Europe.
Our operating companies are in the Nordic monopoly markets, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, while our eCom business is based in Germany, which is also our main market for eCom. Within eCom, we are operating three platforms, Vicampo, WeinfÃ¼rst, and Wine in Black. And in total, we are now present in 11 different markets.
And now, let's move on to the quarterly update and the performance summary. In the quarter, we once again reported record-high market shares in the Nordics and we continue to strengthen our position as number one. Net sales for the group increased by 6.4% in Q2 with an organic growth of 6.6%. We can also
