Full Year 2024 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Adam Watson - APA Group - CEO, Managing Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us at today's FY24 results presentation. I'm joined by Garrick Rollason, our CFO, as well as the Broader Investor Relations team.



Let me start by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which I'm speaking today. First Nations people have taken care of our lands and waterways for the past 60,000 years. We acknowledge and pay our respects to their Elders past, present, and emerging.



As a sign of how APA is making a difference with our communities, we're at the halfway point with our reconciliation action plan, and we've already achieved 50% of our commitments. While this means we're on track and we have great momentum, we acknowledge we do have more to do.



Moving to slide 4 for a safety share. In June this year, we commissioned a new monitoring system on Basslink. It allows us to safely transport electricity above our nameplate capacity for short periods when there's heightened market demand. In simple terms, we've