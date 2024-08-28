Half Year 2024 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / NTS GMT

Good afternoon, good morning, everyone. Well, I hope everybody had a good summer. For the H1 results for 2024, we have been progressing in a steady manner on all our fronts on the construction side. We have achieved a revenue of $1.477 billion on both the MENA and the U.S. side.



We have improved our EBITDA and bottom line as a KPI to our business. On the construction side, we are going to complete the first phase of our 500-megawatt wind farm ahead of schedule, and it should be operational in Q4 this year, which is between 2 to 3 months ahead of schedule. And the second phase will be done by early summer next year, which is, again, 2 to 3 months ahead of schedule. On our other construction, which is with the EPC work has been progressing such sectors to ourselves and we are progressing well, and we believe that