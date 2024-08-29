Q2 2024 Kane Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Raymond Dupuis - Kane Biotech Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone to Kane Biotech's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We were delighted to have you join us today. This call will cover Kane's financial and operating results, along with a discussion of some of our recent highlights and goals for the remainder of 2024 and beyond. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to question and answer session. Our call today will be led by Kane's Chief Executive Officer, Marc Edwards.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call contain certain forward looking information and statements within