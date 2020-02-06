Why 3D Systems (DDD) Stock is Dropping Today

3D Systems (DDD, Financial) saw its stock price decline by 9.44% today, closing at $2.11. The movement was largely driven by disappointing Q2 2024 earnings results that missed both sales and earnings expectations.

3D Systems (DDD, Financial) reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2024, which were weaker than expected. The company posted sales of $102.9 million, falling short of Wall Street's target of $116.5 million. Additionally, 3D Systems reported a larger-than-expected non-GAAP loss of $0.14 per share, compared to analysts' forecasted loss of $0.04.

The company’s revenue declined by 12% year over year, primarily due to weak hardware sales. GAAP losses for the quarter amounted to $0.21 per share, which was 50% worse than the non-GAAP figure.

Despite weak sales, 3D Systems announced an increase in its sales guidance for the rest of 2024, expecting sales to range from $450 million to $460 million. However, this increase is not expected to return the company to profitability in 2024, marking the fourth straight year of declining sales.

The financial health of 3D Systems remains a concern. Key warning signs include an Altman Z-score of -1.68, indicating a high risk of bankruptcy within two years, and a Piotroski F-Score of 3, suggestive of poor business operation. Moreover, the Sloan Ratio of -41.06% signals poor quality of earnings. The company's gross margin and operating margin have been in decline for the past five years, averaging an annual decrease of -2.8% and -25.3% respectively, while Days Inventory is building up, indicating potential issues in selling its goods.

Nevertheless, there are some positive indicators. The Beneish M-Score of -2.59 suggests that the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements. Additionally, the stock price and PS Ratio of 0.65 are both close to 10-year lows, potentially offering a value investment opportunity.

3D Systems' GF Value stands at $8.09, with the valuation deemed a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice." For a more comprehensive look at the stock's valuation, you can visit the GF Value page.

Overall, while the increase in sales guidance offers a glimmer of hope, significant challenges remain for 3D Systems (DDD, Financial) to turn the corner towards profitability. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering an investment in this stock.

