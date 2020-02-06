Why Nikola (NKLA) Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This week, electric vehicle and renewable energy stocks faced significant challenges due to rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions. Among these, Nikola (NKLA, Financial) saw a notable decline. Nikola's shares fell 1.52%, driven by multiple factors including industry headwinds and internal challenges.

Several factors contributed to this downward movement:

1. Earnings reports from Dollar General and Lululemon indicated consumers are trading down and potentially reducing spending, impacting sectors reliant on consumer demand, such as auto sales and electricity.

2. The U.S. government's 10-year bond yield rose by about 10 basis points to 3.91% this week, making it more expensive to finance projects amid expectations that the Federal Reserve might hold off on rate cuts.

3. Canada announced a 100% tariff on EV imports from China, affecting companies like Li Auto by reducing their market access.

Nikola also faced some internal challenges:

1. Thomas Schmitt was appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nikola, tasked with improving the company's commercial operations.

2. Nikola announced a capital raise plan to secure an additional $80 million, with the potential to increase to $160 million through the sale of convertible notes. This capital raise is perceived to be dilutive and signals the company's need for more funds to execute its vision, which negatively impacted investor sentiment.

From a valuation perspective, Nikola (NKLA, Financial) is trading at $6.67 with a market capitalization of $337.48 million. The company faces significant financial challenges, indicated by severe warning signs such as poor financial strength, an Altman Z-score of -6.05 signaling financial distress, and consistent operational losses over the past three years. The company keeps issuing new debt, evidenced by USD 617.783 million of debt issued in the past three years, along with USD 715.894 million worth of new shares, leading to the dilution of existing shareholders.

Despite being close to 5-year lows in both price and price-to-book (PB) ratio, Nikola's financial health remains questionable. The GF Score stands at a low 32, indicating potential risks in profitability and financial strength. Investors should take note of these warning signs and consider the potential for significant risks moving forward.

To understand Nikola's GF Value, refer to the detailed analysis available on the GF Value page. [GF Value]

The combination of industry-wide and company-specific issues has initiated a downward spiral for Nikola (NKLA, Financial), making it harder for the company to raise funds as its stock prices fall. The continued financial losses and increasing difficulty in financing could pose significant risks moving forward.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.