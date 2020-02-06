Why Elastic (ESTC) Stock is Dropping Today

Elastic (ESTC, Financial) stock is experiencing a significant decline today, dropping 28.67%. As of the latest data, the stock is priced at $73.93.

After the market closed yesterday, Elastic (ESTC, Financial) reported its first-quarter results for the current fiscal year ending on July 31. The company posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.35, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue also surpassed expectations, coming in at $347 million, $2.39 million higher than the average target. Sales were up 18.1% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share increased by 40%.

Despite these strong Q1 results, Elastic's forward guidance raised concerns among investors. The company now expects annual sales to range between $1.436 billion and $1.444 billion, translating to a 14% annual growth at the midpoint. This is a downward revision from the previous guidance, which projected roughly 16% growth. Analysts had anticipated the company would reach the higher end of the previous guidance range.

Following the Q1 report, Bank of America downgraded its rating on Elastic (ESTC, Financial) and lowered its one-year price target from $140 per share to $90 per share. The downgrade is attributed to higher risks of disruption and weak demand in international markets.

On the positive side, Elastic's management is guiding for an adjusted operating margin of approximately 12.5% and expects adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $1.52 and $1.56, higher than the average Wall Street target of $1.42 per share.

From a valuation perspective, Elastic (ESTC, Financial) is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 139.49, significantly higher than industry median values. However, the stock has a GF Value of $108.67, categorized as "Significantly Undervalued." You can access the detailed GF Value analysis here.

Key financial indicators include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.38, indicating financial stability. The Piotroski F-Score is 7, which signifies a healthy financial position. The company's PB Ratio is also close to a 1-year low at 10.18, suggesting the stock may be undervalued relative to its book value.

However, there are some warning signs. The company's revenue growth has slowed down over the past 12 months, and there has been significant insider selling activity in the past three months, with no insider purchases.

Investors should also be aware of the company's low return on invested capital (ROIC) compared to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which indicates potential inefficiencies in capital allocation.

Given the mixed signals, it might be prudent for investors to closely monitor Elastic's (ESTC, Financial) performance and market conditions before making any investment decisions.

