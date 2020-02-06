Why Autodesk (ADSK) Stock is Moving Today

Shares of design software company Autodesk (ADSK, Financial) jumped by 0.31% in the latest trading session, reaching a price of $259.02 after the company reported a strong quarterly performance. The company delivered a "beat and raise" quarter, surpassing expectations on both revenue and adjusted operating income.

Autodesk's management noted that demand has remained resilient despite macroeconomic volatility, including the recent Hollywood strikes impacting industry growth. Looking ahead, the outlook appears robust, with the company raising its full-year revenue guidance. Additionally, the full-year EPS guidance has also been revised upward, surpassing market expectations.

Despite the initial stock surge, prices eventually settled, but still showcased a positive movement compared to the previous close. The stock’s market capitalization stands at approximately $55.82 billion, and it has maintained a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 52.97.

From a valuation standpoint, Autodesk's GF Value is assessed at $257.77, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. For more details on Autodesk's valuation, you can check the GF Value page.

Analyzing the financial health of Autodesk (ADSK, Financial), the company boasts a strong Altman Z-Score of 4.97 and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicative of a very healthy financial situation. Additionally, the company has an expanding operating margin, which is generally a positive sign.

However, there are some warning signs to be mindful of. The stock price is close to a 2-year high, and insider selling has been noted, with six transactions over the past three months. On the profitability front, the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is less than the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), suggesting potential inefficiencies in capital use.

Autodesk's stock remains an interesting option for investors given its resilience despite industry challenges and positive financial indicators. Nonetheless, potential investors should be aware of the factors affecting its valuation and insider trading activities.