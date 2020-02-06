Why Autodesk (ADSK) Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of design software company Autodesk (ADSK, Financial) jumped by 0.31% in the latest trading session, reaching a price of $259.02 after the company reported a strong quarterly performance. The company delivered a "beat and raise" quarter, surpassing expectations on both revenue and adjusted operating income.

Autodesk's management noted that demand has remained resilient despite macroeconomic volatility, including the recent Hollywood strikes impacting industry growth. Looking ahead, the outlook appears robust, with the company raising its full-year revenue guidance. Additionally, the full-year EPS guidance has also been revised upward, surpassing market expectations.

Despite the initial stock surge, prices eventually settled, but still showcased a positive movement compared to the previous close. The stock’s market capitalization stands at approximately $55.82 billion, and it has maintained a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 52.97.

From a valuation standpoint, Autodesk's GF Value is assessed at $257.77, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. For more details on Autodesk's valuation, you can check the GF Value page.

Analyzing the financial health of Autodesk (ADSK, Financial), the company boasts a strong Altman Z-Score of 4.97 and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicative of a very healthy financial situation. Additionally, the company has an expanding operating margin, which is generally a positive sign.

However, there are some warning signs to be mindful of. The stock price is close to a 2-year high, and insider selling has been noted, with six transactions over the past three months. On the profitability front, the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is less than the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), suggesting potential inefficiencies in capital use.

Autodesk's stock remains an interesting option for investors given its resilience despite industry challenges and positive financial indicators. Nonetheless, potential investors should be aware of the factors affecting its valuation and insider trading activities.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.