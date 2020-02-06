Shares of search software company Elastic (ESTC, Financial) fell 27.38% after the company reported second-quarter earnings results and revised downwards its full-year revenue guidance, falling below market expectations. Additionally, Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $140 to $94.

Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial), a software company renowned for its search engine that processes both structured and unstructured data, experienced a significant stock drop with its price falling to $75.26. This decline follows the company's lowered earnings guidance for the year, now projecting revenues below what analysts anticipated.

From a valuation perspective, Elastic's GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value estimate of $108.67. Further analysis of the stock reveals a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 142, suggesting the stock might be overvalued compared to its earnings. For more detailed valuation, check the GF Value page.

Financially, Elastic NV shows a mixed picture. The company has a robust Altman Z-Score of 4.38, indicative of strong financial health. Its Piotroski F-Score of 7 further signals a very healthy situation. However, there are alarming signs such as the return on invested capital (ROIC) being less than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which implies potential inefficiency in capital use. Additionally, the insider selling trend raises concerns, with nine insider sales recorded over the past three months.

Elastic's revenue growth has slowed over the past 12 months, impacting investor sentiment negatively. Despite the expanding operating margin, which usually is a positive indicator, the broader financial metrics and market reactions reflect significant investor caution.

With a share price currently at $75.26 and the newly adjusted price target of $94, investors should weigh the potential risks and rewards carefully. While the revised guidance and downgrade have certainly impacted short-term outlooks, the company’s long-term value proposition remains under the analytical microscope.