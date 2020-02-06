Intel (INTC) Shares Surge Amid Split Talks

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Intel (INTC, Financial) surged by 8.45% following reports that the company is in discussions with investment bankers to explore strategic options, including the separation of its product-design and manufacturing businesses. These discussions are still in the early stages, but the stock response indicates investor optimism about the potential restructuring.

Intel (INTC, Financial) is currently trading at $21.83, reflecting the market's cautious optimism. Despite the recent uptick, Intel faces substantial challenges as highlighted by its financial metrics. The company has a market capitalization of $93,345.08 million and a high Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 94.91, indicating that the stock is relatively expensive in terms of earnings.

The company's financial strength has also been questioned, with an Altman Z-score of 1.44, placing it in the distress zone and implying a potential risk of bankruptcy in the next two years. Additionally, Intel's revenue per share, gross margin, and operating margin have all been on a decline over the past five years, raising concerns about long-term profitability. The firm has also been issuing considerable amounts of new debt, totaling $18.9 billion over the past three years, which adds to its financial burden.

On the brighter side, there are some positive indicators. The stock's Price to Book (P/B) ratio of 0.81 and Price to Sales (P/S) ratio of 1.71 are close to their ten-year lows, which may make it attractive to value investors. Moreover, the Beneish M-Score of -2.69 suggests that Intel is unlikely to be engaging in earnings manipulation, which could instill some confidence among investors.

Additionally, insider buying activity has been noted, with one insider purchasing 12,500 shares over the past three months, possibly signaling insider confidence in the company’s future prospects.

However, the negative trends cannot be ignored. The company's three-year revenue growth stands at -11.2%, and its EBITDA growth over the same period is -33.2%. These figures highlight the significant challenges Intel faces in its core business areas. The company's long-term debt growth rate also remains high, which could hamper its ability to invest in innovative technologies and new market expansions.

Despite its current challenges, Intel's stock is close to its 52-week low of $18.84, which might present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The GF Value of Intel is estimated at $31, suggesting that the stock is undervalued at its current price. For more detailed valuation, you can refer to the GF Value page for Intel.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.