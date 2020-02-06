Intel (INTC) Shares Surge Amid Split Talks

Shares of Intel (INTC, Financial) surged by 8.45% following reports that the company is in discussions with investment bankers to explore strategic options, including the separation of its product-design and manufacturing businesses. These discussions are still in the early stages, but the stock response indicates investor optimism about the potential restructuring.

Intel (INTC, Financial) is currently trading at $21.83, reflecting the market's cautious optimism. Despite the recent uptick, Intel faces substantial challenges as highlighted by its financial metrics. The company has a market capitalization of $93,345.08 million and a high Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 94.91, indicating that the stock is relatively expensive in terms of earnings.

The company's financial strength has also been questioned, with an Altman Z-score of 1.44, placing it in the distress zone and implying a potential risk of bankruptcy in the next two years. Additionally, Intel's revenue per share, gross margin, and operating margin have all been on a decline over the past five years, raising concerns about long-term profitability. The firm has also been issuing considerable amounts of new debt, totaling $18.9 billion over the past three years, which adds to its financial burden.

On the brighter side, there are some positive indicators. The stock's Price to Book (P/B) ratio of 0.81 and Price to Sales (P/S) ratio of 1.71 are close to their ten-year lows, which may make it attractive to value investors. Moreover, the Beneish M-Score of -2.69 suggests that Intel is unlikely to be engaging in earnings manipulation, which could instill some confidence among investors.

Additionally, insider buying activity has been noted, with one insider purchasing 12,500 shares over the past three months, possibly signaling insider confidence in the company’s future prospects.

However, the negative trends cannot be ignored. The company's three-year revenue growth stands at -11.2%, and its EBITDA growth over the same period is -33.2%. These figures highlight the significant challenges Intel faces in its core business areas. The company's long-term debt growth rate also remains high, which could hamper its ability to invest in innovative technologies and new market expansions.

Despite its current challenges, Intel's stock is close to its 52-week low of $18.84, which might present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The GF Value of Intel is estimated at $31, suggesting that the stock is undervalued at its current price. For more detailed valuation, you can refer to the GF Value page for Intel.