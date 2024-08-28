Full Year 2024 Woolworths Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Woolworths Group Limited FY24 full-year earnings announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Brad Banducci, Managing Director and CEO of Woolworths Group. Please go ahead.



Bradford Banducci - Woolworths Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone and welcome to Woolworths Group's full-year results for the 2024 financial year. Joining me for today's presentation are Stephen Harrison, our CFO, who will present our financial results a little later; and the CEO-elect Amanda Bardwell, who will be presenting with me on today's call.



Also joining us in the room are Spencer Sonn, Managing Director of Woolworths New Zealand; Von Ingram Managing Director of W Living; Dan Hake, a new father, congratulations, Dan, on the weekend, Managing Director of BIG W, and thank you for coming in; Guy Brent, Managing Director of Woolworths Food Company; and Paul Harker, our Chief Commercial Officer for Australia Food.



In the