Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Woolworths Group Limited FY24 full-year earnings announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Brad Banducci, Managing Director and CEO of Woolworths Group. Please go ahead.
Bradford Banducci - Woolworths Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone and welcome to Woolworths Group's full-year results for the 2024 financial year. Joining me for today's presentation are Stephen Harrison, our CFO, who will present our financial results a little later; and the CEO-elect Amanda Bardwell, who will be presenting with me on today's call.
Also joining us in the room are Spencer Sonn, Managing Director of Woolworths New Zealand; Von Ingram Managing Director of W Living; Dan Hake, a new father, congratulations, Dan, on the weekend, Managing Director of BIG W, and thank you for coming in; Guy Brent, Managing Director of Woolworths Food Company; and Paul Harker, our Chief Commercial Officer for Australia Food.
In the
Full Year 2024 Woolworths Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...