Full Year 2024 Kelsian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Full Year Results Presentation for Kelsen Group Limited for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024. I'm Clint Feuerherdt, Managing Director and Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Andrew Muir, Group CFO, and Graeme Legh, CEO of All Aboard America Holdings or AAAHI as we refer to our US business.



This result marks the first year of AAAHI ownership. So we invited Graeme to join us on the webinar today. We're probably gain on the results, I want to say a few words on the announcement we made on Monday to provide some context.



Kelsian represents a portfolio of businesses that are high quality leading businesses in their respective markets. Sealink grown to be the leading tourism transport business in Australia, holding exclusive positions to iconic island destinations.



Transit systems, the largest and performance leading public transport business that has been grown through predominantly organic contract awards. Tower Transit