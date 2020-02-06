Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (ASX:AEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Record Dividend

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (ASX:AEF) reports significant financial gains and strategic advancements in Q4 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $100 million, up 24% year-on-year.
  • Net Flows: Up 30% on the prior corresponding period.
  • Underlying Profit: $18.5 million, up 57% year-on-year.
  • Statutory NPAT: $11.8 million, up 80% year-on-year.
  • Second Half Statutory NPAT: $5.6 million, reduced due to a $2.16 million write-down.
  • Cost-to-Income Ratio: 74% for FY24, improved from 79% in FY23.
  • Dividend: Record high of $0.09 per share for the full year, including $0.06 per share for the second half.
  • Funds Under Management (FUM): $10.4 billion, representing 3 times growth over five years.
  • Revenue Margin: 1.02% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased 16% to $74.4 million.
  • Employment Costs: Increased 24% due to new hires and salary increases.
  • IT Expenses: Increased 21%.
  • Marketing Costs: Decreased 22%.
  • Regulatory Capital Surplus: $13.8 million.
  • Total Shareholder Return (TSR): Over 160% over five years.
Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Achieved 24% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching a significant milestone of $100 million in revenue for FY24.
  • Underlying profit increased by 57% compared to FY23, demonstrating strong financial performance.
  • Full year statutory NPAT was up 80% to $11.8 million, indicating robust profitability.
  • Successfully integrated Christian Super, contributing to higher revenues and improved profit margins.
  • Declared a record high dividend of $0.09 per share for the full year, reflecting confidence in future growth.

Negative Points

  • Took a further and final fair value write-down of $2.16 million on the investment in Sentient Impact Group, which failed to meet growth ambitions.
  • Operating expenses increased by 16% to $74.4 million, driven by higher employment costs and IT expenses.
  • Despite revenue growth, the underlying cost-to-income ratio remains relatively high at 74%.
  • The acquisition of Altius Asset Management is expected to decrease the overall fee margin to approximately 0.9%, potentially impacting profitability.
  • Investment in new capabilities and technology resulted in increased costs, which may affect short-term profit margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You've clearly had strong growth over the last four years. How does the Board feel about how the strategy is going?
A: John McMurdo, CEO: We are confident we're on the right path and have built the right business model and differentiation strategy to continue to be successful. Our strategy focuses on a strong, differentiated, trusted retail brand, high-margin active management, and a multichannel distribution strategy. The Board and management team are very confident about our prospects going forward.

Q: Congratulations on the strong earnings growth. Is something close to your recent 20-plus percent earnings cumulative average growth rate sustainable, do you think?
A: John McMurdo, CEO: While I won't give specific guidance, I believe the short answer is yes. With 40 consecutive quarters of positive flows, a strong brand, and a well-developed B2C direct acquisition marketing engine, we are well-positioned for continued growth. We also see new revenue streams emerging from product and asset class diversification.

Q: Mark, there's a question about the unit cost savings expected following the transformation program, particularly the $4 million annual savings. Can you provide more detail on how this will play out next year?
A: Mark Simons, CFO: We've been investing in a scalable and efficient business platform, negotiating compelling rate cards with key service providers. The unit cost savings will commence from the period we complete these transitions, both happening in FY25.

Q: What do you mean by growth in private market opportunities? Is this private credit or social infrastructure?
A: John Woods, Deputy CIO: Private markets are a broad asset class. We've recently hired a new Head of Private Markets to develop this strategy further. We launched our first offering in this space, the infrastructure debt fund, and see ways to expand domestically and internationally.

Q: Can you provide some color on the recent investment performance and whether you think it will impact flows?
A: John McMurdo, CEO: Our investment approach is benchmark-unaware, leading to periods of outperformance or underperformance. However, our long-term track record is strong. For example, our Australian shares fund has a 30-year compound performance of 9.7% against a benchmark of 7.5%.

Q: Mark, can you elaborate on the write-downs related to the Sentient investment and confirm whether it's now valued at zero?
A: Mark Simons, CFO: We invested $5.2 million in Sentient in 2021 to extend our impact capability. The investment has been disappointing, and we've written it down by $4.8 million, recovering $0.4 million. It is now valued at zero.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

