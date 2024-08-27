Half Year 2024 Flughafen Zuerich AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Lukas Brosi - Flughafen Zuerich AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our company's half-year results 2024. My name is Lukas Brosi, and I will host this presentation together with Kevin Fleck, our company's CFO. I would like to remind you that the presentation is also available on our website.



Today's agenda is as follows: I will start with a short business update before our Group CFO will provide you with information on our financial performance followed by the outlook. At the end, we will answer your questions. Please submit your questions already during the presentation, which helps us to cluster them. Stefan Weber will moderate the Q&A session.



Let me start with our milestones for the first half year 2024. The whole industry is facing a strong desire to travel with passenger volume recovering on a sustained basis. Swiss and Edelweiss have added new routes to Eastern and Northern Europe as well as to North America and Asia. As a highlight for our network development, Air India started to