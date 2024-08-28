Q2 2024 Everest Medicines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. Welcome to Everest Medicines 2024 mid-year financial results conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And finally, I would like to hand conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Leah Liu, please go ahead.



Leah Liu - Everest Medicines Ltd - Joint Company Secretary



Hi. Good morning, everyone. I'm Leah Liu from Everest Medicines. Thank you, operator. And everyone, welcome to our 2024 first half-year financial results conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Rogers Luo, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ian Woo, President and CFO, Dr. Jennifer Yang, our Chief Scientific Officer; Sandra Zeng, our Chief Medical Officer; and Rico Liang, our Chief Product Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the speakers on this conference call may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations