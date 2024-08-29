Aug 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Vassilios, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings conference call and live webcast present to discuss the second-quarter and first-half 2024 financial results.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andreas Shiamishis, CEO; Mr. Georgios Alexopoulos, Deputy CEO, General Manager, Group Strategic Planning And New Activities; Mr. Vasilis Tsaitas, Group CFO, Mr. Dinos Panas General Manager, Oil Supply and Sales, and Mr. Nikos Katsenos Investor Relations Manager. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.
Andreas Shiamishis - HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA - Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you very much. Welcome to our for our second-quarter results, which basically summarizes a good set of numbers. If you go to page 4, where we have a high level summary effectively, what we have is a market which is stabilizing in terms of crude prices and terms, I would say in terms of reasonably healthy
Q2 2024 HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
