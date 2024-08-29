Aug 29, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Aug 29, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jim Johnson

Hunting PLC - CEO

* Bruce Ferguson

Hunting PLC - Finance Director, Executive Director

* Ben Willey

Hunting PLC - IR



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Hunting plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand over to Jim Johnson, CEO Good morning to you, sir.



Jim Johnson - Hunting PLC - CEO



Good morning. Thank you all for being in attendance today. My goal today is to educate you more on Hunting, tell you how great 150 year old company based in London is, how excited we are about the portfolio we have and give you some updates also on our financial performance.



Today, we delivered some very excellent results with gains across the board year over year in our financial performance. But the real question for I think you all is what do we do and