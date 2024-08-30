Aug 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Collins
Paragon Care Ltd - Managing Direcor & Chief Executive Officer
=====================
Operator
Thank you for joining the Paragon Care FY24 results announcement. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to hand over to our speaker Paragon Care CEO, Mr. David Collins. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
David Collins - Paragon Care Ltd - Managing Direcor & Chief Executive Officer
Hello my name is David Collins. I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Paragon Care. Welcome to our June '24 financial investor presentation.
Since this is the first report that we've done with the CH2 and Paragon merger, we just like to just go over a view about who we are now which has changed quite a lot from last year.
So since we merged with CH2 in June the business has changed dramatically, and we've been working very hard to bring the two businesses together. You can see now the combined business
Full Year 2024 Paragon Care Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...