Half Year 2024 TPG Telecom Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Bruce Song - TPG Telecom Ltd - Investor Relations



This is Bruce Song speaking from the TPG Telecom Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of our 2024 half year results.



The agenda for today is as follows: our CEO and Managing Director, IÃ±aki Berroeta will present the results highlights and our business update. Our CFO, John Boniciolli, will then discuss our financial performance in more detail, and IÃ±aki will then discuss our outlook before we turn to Q&A.



Inaki Berroeta - TPG Telecom Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Bruce, and welcome to everyone joining the call. Our first half results reflect solid trading and a strong cash performance. In the second half, we are increasing our focus on cost efficiency and expect to deliver important steps in our strategy.

