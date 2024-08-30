Half Year 2024 Dicker Data Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Mary Stojcevski - Dicker Data Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Hi, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call and giving us the opportunity to provide an update around the results that we have released this morning. I will go through the financial results and update and Vlad will then provide some more background on the market industry and opportunities that we're seeing for the rest of the year and for beyond that.



So welcome and just starting off with -- if we look at our highlights slide on page 4 on the presentation, there's just some key takeaways for the half year, some color around some of the positives. And there's, of course, a bit more color around profitability and what we're seeing in the market. So for the half year, coming off the Q1 result where there was a subdued market plus we had a very strong comparative on Q1 23 where we reported a decline in gross sales of about 9.6%.



We saw a very strong turnaround in Q2. Sales growing about 8.3% where we've landed for the half year of gross revenue of about $1.6 billion, slightly down on the