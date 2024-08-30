Aug 30, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Cheng Wen Zhuo

Bank of China Limited - Chief Audit Officer

* Ge Haijiao

Bank of China Limited - Chairman of the Board

* Jingzhen Lin

Bank of China Limited - Non Executive Director

* Jin Liu

Bank of China Limited - President & Executive Vice Chairman



Conference Call Participants

* Yan Meizhi

UBS - Analyst

* Editor



Cheng Wen Zhuo - Bank of China Limited - Chief Audit Officer



Distinguished investors, analysts, friends from the press, good afternoon. Welcome to BOC 2024 interim results release. I'm Zhuo Cheng Wen, the BOC Board Secretary. Today, I and [Madame equal] BOC spokesperson will co-chair the session. And this release will also be live streamed on the Internet. So greetings to friends joining us online.



First of all, I would like to introduce the POC