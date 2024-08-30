Q3 2024 Ambu A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Britt Meelby Jensen - Ambu A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Member of the Executive Board



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Ambu presentation of our Q3 2023 and '24 financial results. I'm Britt Meelby Jensen. I'm the CEO of Ambu. And with me today, I have Henrik Skak Bender, our Chief Financial Officer.



On the agenda today, I'll start providing an overall update on the business, and then I'll hand over to Henrik to go through the financials, and then we'll end with a Q&A session.



So jumping right into the numbers. We delivered in Q3 2023, '24, a total organic revenue growth of 15%. If we look at how that is split into the different segments, starting with the endoscopy solutions segment, we grew 18% in our endoscopy business in the quarter and 21.6% in the full 9 months of this fiscal year.



When we look at profitability, our EBIT margin before special items ended at 12.9% and on the free cash flow, we delivered DKK163 million for the quarter. So overall, a strong quarter that we are very excited about, continuing the strong quarter