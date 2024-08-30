Half Year 2024 MINISO Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Guofu Ye - MINISO Group Holding Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Founder



(audio in progress) (interpreted) especially in overseas markets, especially in direct operating market and especially in the United States. The pace of store expansion in the United States have exceed expectation continuing to double store count and a double-digit same-store sales growth, even though we are still at investment stage in overseas market under our effective cost control measures that adjust net profit in the first half of 2024 still increased 18% year-over-year, excluding net foreign exchange impact, but adjusted net profit increased 26% year-over-year, slightly faster than the growth of revenue.



(interpreted) On our Investor Day earlier this year, I shared our mission vision long-term strategy and implementing path in the next five years. Our mission is (inaudible) and our vision is to become the world's number one IP design retail group.



To relieve this vision created affordability, globalization and product innovations have been