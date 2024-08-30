Q2 2024 China Vanke Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Xu Zhu

China Vanke Co Ltd - Secretary of the Board, Director

* Huihua Han

China Vanke Co Ltd - Finance Director, Executive Vice President

* Zhang Hai

China Vanke Co Ltd - Co-President and Chief Partner of Development and Operation Headquarter



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hoi Chuen Yeung

Citigroup Inc - Analyst

* Editor



=====================

Xu Zhu - China Vanke Co Ltd - Secretary of the Board, Director



And friends from the press. Good evening. Welcome to attend 2024 interim results announcement of Vanke. We have online live streaming, feel free to enter the meeting room through our mini program or through our official website.



Now please allow me to introduce the management today. We have the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Yu Liang; the President, Zhu Jiusheng; Co-President and Chief Partner of Development and Operation