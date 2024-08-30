Aug 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Xu Zhu
China Vanke Co Ltd - Secretary of the Board, Director
* Huihua Han
China Vanke Co Ltd - Finance Director, Executive Vice President
* Zhang Hai
China Vanke Co Ltd - Co-President and Chief Partner of Development and Operation Headquarter
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Hoi Chuen Yeung
Citigroup Inc - Analyst
* Editor
=====================
Xu Zhu - China Vanke Co Ltd - Secretary of the Board, Director
And friends from the press. Good evening. Welcome to attend 2024 interim results announcement of Vanke. We have online live streaming, feel free to enter the meeting room through our mini program or through our official website.
Now please allow me to introduce the management today. We have the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Yu Liang; the President, Zhu Jiusheng; Co-President and Chief Partner of Development and Operation
Q2 2024 China Vanke Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...