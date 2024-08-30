Q3 2024 Laurentian Bank of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Raphael Ambeault - Laurentian Bank - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us to the Laurentian Bank 2024 third-quarter result presentation. My name is Raphael Ambeault, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today's opening remarks will be delivered by Eric Provost, President and CEO, and a review of the third quarter financial results will be presented by Yvan Deschamps, Executive Vice President and CFO, after which we'll invite questions from the phone.



Also joining us for the question period is Christian De Broux, the Group Executive Vice President and CRO, all documents pertaining to the quarter can be found on our website in the Investor Center.



I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, forward-looking statements may be made and it is