Q2 2024 Frontline Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Barstad - Frontline Plc - Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS



Thank you for dialing into Frontline's quarterly earnings call for the second quarter of 2024 ended up very much in line with the first with volatility but ending up on a softer note as we entered the seasonal summer lows. Complications around war risks in the Middle East and tightening sanctions against Russia has regretfully becomes more and I will be touching on that later in the call.



It's important to remember, though, that we are at the seasonal lows, and we'd like to say that all shareholders have a very exciting fall ahead as from planned not have this number of potential moneymaking days going into the winter for decades.



Before I give the word to Inger, I'll run through our TCE numbers on slide 3 in the deck. In the second quarter of 2024 Frontline achieved $49,600 per day on our VLCC fleet, $45,600 per day on our Suezmax fleet and $53,100 per day from our LR2/Aframax fleet.



So far in the third quarter, 79% of our VLCC days are booked at $47,400, 85% of our Suezmax days are booked at $49