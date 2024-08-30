Q3 2024 Canadian Western Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Chris Williams - Canadian Western Bank - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2024 financial results conference call. We'll begin this morning's presentation with opening remarks from Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Matt Rudd, Chief Financial Officer; and Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer. Also present today are Stephen Murphy, Group Head, Commercial, Personal and Wealth; and Jeff Wright, Group Head, Client Solutions and Specialty Businesses. After prepared remarks, they will be available to take your questions.



As noted on Slide 2, statements may be made on this call that are forward-looking in nature, which involve assumptions that