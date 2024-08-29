Full Year 2024 South32 Ltd Earnings Call (Australia) Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the South32 FY '24 results investor and analyst call.



Graham Kerr - South32 Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. On the call with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Sibenaler. Financial year 2024 was a pivotal year for our business, a year in which we accelerated our portfolio transformation towards commodities critical for a low-carbon future. Before I go into more detail on the milestones we achieved this year, I'd like to talk about safety.



We assess our safety performance through a range of both leading and lagging indicators. During the year, our significant hazard frequency, a leading indicator increased by 34%, indicating a positive reporting culture and increased hazard awareness. At total recall injury frequency for FY '24, a lagging indicator also improved by