What To Expect From Hello Group Inc (MOMO) Q2 2024 Earnings

Hello Group Inc (MOMO, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $376.35 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.23 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.51 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.79 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Hello Group Inc (MOMO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Hello Group Inc (MOMO) for the full year 2024 have increased from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. However, the estimates for 2025 have declined from $1.55 billion to $1.54 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen changes; for the full year 2024, they have declined from $0.84 per share to $0.79 per share, and for 2025, they have decreased from $1.16 per share to $1.14 per share.

Hello Group Inc (MOMO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Hello Group Inc's (MOMO) actual revenue was $360.97 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $349.32 million by 3.34%. Hello Group Inc's (MOMO) actual earnings were $0 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.248 per share by -99.6%. After releasing the results, Hello Group Inc (MOMO) was down by -12.32% in one day.

Hello Group Inc (MOMO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average target price for Hello Group Inc (MOMO) is $7.90 with a high estimate of $15.07 and a low estimate of $5.73. The average target implies an upside of 18.84% from the current price of $6.65.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Hello Group Inc (MOMO, Financial) in one year is $6.82, suggesting an upside of 2.63% from the current price of $6.65.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 14 brokerage firms, Hello Group Inc's (MOMO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.