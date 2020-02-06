What's Driving Nu Holdings Ltd's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU, Financial), a prominent player in the digital banking sector, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has increased by 3.81%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 23.01%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $71.7 billion with a stock price of $14.97. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the GF Value of Nu Holdings is pegged at $16.89, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Overview of Nu Holdings Ltd

Nu Holdings Ltd operates within the banking industry, primarily offering innovative digital banking services. The company's portfolio includes credit cards, personal accounts, investments, loans, insurance, mobile payments, business accounts, and rewards. Most of its revenue is generated in Brazil, a market that has shown increasing acceptance of digital banking solutions. This strategic focus on technology-driven financial services positions Nu Holdings distinctively in the competitive landscape.

Assessing Profitability

Nu Holdings Ltd holds a Profitability Rank of 4/10. Despite this modest ranking, the company's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 24.16%, which is higher than 93.53% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 3.80%, surpassing 95.91% of competitors. These metrics not only highlight Nu Holdings' effective use of equity and assets in generating profits but also its superior performance relative to many other firms in the banking sector. However, it's noteworthy that the company has been profitable for only one year over the past decade.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10. Nu Holdings has demonstrated remarkable growth rates: its 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 145.80%, and its 5-year rate at 102.80%, both metrics towering over the majority of their industry counterparts. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 44.78%, and the EPS growth rate without NRI is projected at 61.60%, indicating robust future growth prospects.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have shown confidence in Nu Holdings. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds approximately 185,963,035 shares, representing 3.88% of the company. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) owns 107,118,784 shares, accounting for 2.24%, and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) holds 79,341,079 shares, or 1.66%. These substantial investments underscore the trust that seasoned investors have in the company's potential.

Competitive Landscape

Nu Holdings operates in a competitive environment with major players like Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial) with a market cap of $59.54 billion, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC, Financial) at $73.57 billion, and U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial) closely trailing at $73.7 billion. These companies represent significant competition but also benchmark the industry standards that Nu Holdings aspires to surpass.

Conclusion

Nu Holdings Ltd showcases strong growth potential and impressive profitability metrics within the banking industry. The stock's current valuation, being modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, presents a potential investment opportunity. With significant stakes held by notable investors and a robust growth trajectory, Nu Holdings is well-positioned for future success, making it an attractive prospect for value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.