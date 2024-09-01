Sep 01, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to [Catherine Chen]. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Participant 1



Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter 2024. The company's financial and operating results were published and were posted on the company's IR website at [email protected].



On today's call, Mr. Rick Dai, company's Chairman and CEO, will kick off with our business operations and highlights. After that, Mr. Tim Tian, our CFO, will continue to detailed financial review. The remarks will be in Chinese, followed by English translation.



Before we continue, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions. Such statements are made on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks,