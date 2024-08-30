Aug 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm here today in Perth with our CFO, Luca Pietropiccolo. You'll hear from Luca shortly. In the interim, what I might do is just walk through at relative pace some of the highlights within the presentation itself, and then Luca will talk about the financials, and I'll come back and do a little bit of a wrap-up around that with some commentary around what we're seeing in the market at the moment.



So before I get started, I will just call out the pages I am on within the presentation and hopefully you can follow along. So moving to page 3 straight away.



So 2024 represents 30 years for AFG. So it's our 30-year birthday and it's a business which has grown from success to success since it started in the early days within Perth, Western Australia. So those 30 years gives us experience in financial services, and it's proven through -- it's a business model which has been proven through the different market cycles we've been experiencing.



We now have over 4,000 brokers