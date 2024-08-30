Full Year 2024 Kap Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrick Quarmby - Kap Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Kap's results presentation for the year ended June 30, 2024. Thank you for taking the time to attend and for your interest in Kap.



Before Gary and Frans discuss Kap's performance for the year, I will say a few words to give the Board's perspective on the group's results and progress made in certain key priorities. The Board's key priorities for the year were to ensure that the group's balance sheet is well managed within the context of elevated debt levels as a result of our expansion projects as well as the challenging trading conditions that we had during the year.



The group's major capital projects are successfully implemented on time and on budget so they can start contributing to cash flow, the restructuring of Unitrans gains momentum and it's performance improves and the group is positioned to start reducing debt levels from FY25.



We are pleased with how these matters have been dealt with by management and Gary and Frans will be covering this