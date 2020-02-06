The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $156.85 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.37 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $639.79 million and the earnings are expected to be $1.59 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) have shown a slight decline. For the full year 2025, estimates decreased from $640.12 million to $639.79 million. Similarly, the revenue forecast for 2026 has been adjusted from $710.70 million to $704.28 million. Earnings estimates have also been revised downward; for 2025, the forecast has been adjusted from $1.62 per share to $1.59 per share, and for 2026, from $1.96 per share to $1.95 per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, The Descartes Systems Group Inc's (DSGX) actual revenue was $151.35 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $151.43 million by -0.05%. The Descartes Systems Group Inc's (DSGX) actual earnings were $0.40 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.394 per share by 1.52%. After releasing the results, The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) was down by -1.55% in one day.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 11 analysts, the average target price for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) is $103.14 with a high estimate of $115 and a low estimate of $87. The average target implies an upside of 2.25% from the current price of $100.87.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX, Financial) in one year is $109.84, suggesting an upside of 8.89% from the current price of $100.87.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 12 brokerage firms, The Descartes Systems Group Inc's (DSGX, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.