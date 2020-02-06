Insight into the Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Stock Performances

Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its selective investment in non-U.S. small-cap companies, recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for Q2 2024. The fund targets companies with strong competitive advantages, high returns on invested capital, and sustainable franchises. It prioritizes businesses that are a-cyclical growers, capable of generating significant free cash, and possessing a defensible moat, focusing on operational efficiency, financial track record, and corporate governance.

Summary of New Buys

Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding three new stocks:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (XTER:EVD, Financial) was the top new addition with 29,991 shares, making up 0.82% of the portfolio, valued at €2.5 million.

Sdiptech AB (OSTO:SDIP B, Financial) followed, with 69,496 shares, representing 0.69% of the portfolio, valued at kr2.12 million.

Robertet SA (XPAR:CBE, Financial) was also added with 1,961 shares, accounting for 0.56% of the portfolio, valued at €1.71 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased its stakes in four stocks:

Vitec Software Group AB (OSTO:VIT B, Financial) saw a significant addition of 37,421 shares, bringing the total to 82,486 shares. This represents an 83.04% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.64%, with a total value of kr4.28 million.

NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) also saw an increase of 2,796 shares, bringing the total to 31,188 shares, valued at $5.36 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited four positions during the quarter:

Miura Co Ltd (TSE:6005, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 434,400 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.91%.

Embla Medical hf (OCSE:EMBLA, Financial) saw all 947,688 shares sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.05%.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 53 stocks, including:

BML Inc (TSE:4694, Financial) was reduced by 281,000 shares, a -45.31% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.23%. The stock traded at an average price of ¥2,874.23 during the quarter.

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH, Financial) saw a reduction of 1,269,998 shares, a -43.81% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.19%. The stock traded at an average price of A$6.19 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q2 2024, Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 60 stocks. The top holdings were 2.64% in Hansen Technologies Ltd (ASX:HSN, Financial), 2.3% in TKC Corp (TSE:9746, Financial), and 2.22% in IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH). The holdings are mainly concentrated in eight industries: Technology, Industrials, Basic Materials, Financial Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, and Energy.

