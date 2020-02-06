Why Boeing (BA) Stock is Dropping Today

Boeing (BA, Financial) shares tumbled 8.41% today following a downgrade and a significant price target reduction. This has caused a notable shift in the stock price to $159.13, with a decrease of $14.61. The downgrade was sparked by an analyst's preview of challenging conditions ahead for Boeing.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers has painted a bleak picture for Boeing (BA, Financial), foreseeing no quick recovery. Akers highlighted that Boeing's free cash flow might peak by 2027 due to increasing aircraft development costs that are outweighing production growth. Additionally, he pointed out the potential necessity for an equity raise as Boeing's debt has surged to $45 billion, aiming to tackle the crisis. This debt is expected to absorb all anticipated cash flow through 2030.

Boeing (BA, Financial) has been beset by significant challenges, including delays in aircraft programs following two fatal 737 MAX crashes and lagging behind internal production goals. These issues have troubled customers and prompted airlines to look elsewhere for their aircraft needs.

Despite these hurdles, Boeing (BA, Financial) holds a market capitalization of $98.06 billion. The stock currently exhibits two severe warning signs: an Altman Z-Score indicating a distress zone and declining revenue per share over the last five years. On the positive side, Boeing's Beneish M-Score suggests the company is unlikely to be a manipulator, and the Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio is close to a one-year low at 1.44.

Valuation metrics present a mixed picture for Boeing (BA, Financial). The company has a GF Value estimation of $210.73, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. However, the stock's current valuation reflects various financial headwinds, including a stark -28.55% change over the past 52 weeks and a year-to-date drop of -38.93%. For a detailed valuation, visit the GF Value page.

Boeing's (BA, Financial) financial strength is under scrutiny, with its Altman Z-Score placing it in the distress zone, raising concerns about bankruptcy possibilities within the next two years. Despite this, the stock's predictability score is slightly positive at 1, indicating some level of resilience.

The aerospace giant continues to operate in a highly competitive space, rivaling Airbus in commercial airplanes and Lockheed and Northrop in the defense sector. While the company's journey ahead seems challenging, its strategic moves and market position keep it in the watchlist of many investors.

For investors considering Boeing (BA, Financial), it remains crucial to balance the company's current financial struggles with its long-term strategic importance in the aerospace and defense industry.