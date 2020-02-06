Why Boeing (BA) Stock is Dropping Today

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Boeing (BA, Financial) shares tumbled 8.41% today following a downgrade and a significant price target reduction. This has caused a notable shift in the stock price to $159.13, with a decrease of $14.61. The downgrade was sparked by an analyst's preview of challenging conditions ahead for Boeing.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers has painted a bleak picture for Boeing (BA, Financial), foreseeing no quick recovery. Akers highlighted that Boeing's free cash flow might peak by 2027 due to increasing aircraft development costs that are outweighing production growth. Additionally, he pointed out the potential necessity for an equity raise as Boeing's debt has surged to $45 billion, aiming to tackle the crisis. This debt is expected to absorb all anticipated cash flow through 2030.

Boeing (BA, Financial) has been beset by significant challenges, including delays in aircraft programs following two fatal 737 MAX crashes and lagging behind internal production goals. These issues have troubled customers and prompted airlines to look elsewhere for their aircraft needs.

Despite these hurdles, Boeing (BA, Financial) holds a market capitalization of $98.06 billion. The stock currently exhibits two severe warning signs: an Altman Z-Score indicating a distress zone and declining revenue per share over the last five years. On the positive side, Boeing's Beneish M-Score suggests the company is unlikely to be a manipulator, and the Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio is close to a one-year low at 1.44.

Valuation metrics present a mixed picture for Boeing (BA, Financial). The company has a GF Value estimation of $210.73, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. However, the stock's current valuation reflects various financial headwinds, including a stark -28.55% change over the past 52 weeks and a year-to-date drop of -38.93%. For a detailed valuation, visit the GF Value page.

Boeing's (BA, Financial) financial strength is under scrutiny, with its Altman Z-Score placing it in the distress zone, raising concerns about bankruptcy possibilities within the next two years. Despite this, the stock's predictability score is slightly positive at 1, indicating some level of resilience.

The aerospace giant continues to operate in a highly competitive space, rivaling Airbus in commercial airplanes and Lockheed and Northrop in the defense sector. While the company's journey ahead seems challenging, its strategic moves and market position keep it in the watchlist of many investors.

For investors considering Boeing (BA, Financial), it remains crucial to balance the company's current financial struggles with its long-term strategic importance in the aerospace and defense industry.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.