Zscaler Inc (ZS) Q4 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $592.9 Million, GAAP EPS Net Loss of $0.10

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Cloud Security Demand

Summary
  • Revenue: $592.9 million, up by 30% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $567.93 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $14.9 million, an improvement from a GAAP net loss of $30.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $0.10, compared to a net loss per share of $0.21 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $136.3 million, or 23% of revenue, compared to $101.3 million, or 22% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Deferred Revenue: $1,895.0 million as of July 31, 2024, an increase of 32% year-over-year.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: $2,409.7 million as of July 31, 2024, an increase of $309.4 million from July 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On September 3, 2024, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended July 31, 2024. Zscaler, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm specializing in cloud-native cybersecurity solutions, demonstrated significant growth and resilience in a competitive market.

Company Overview

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) provides cloud-native cybersecurity solutions primarily to enterprise customers. The company's offerings include Zscaler Internet Access, which secures access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which secures access to internal applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Zscaler went public in 2018.

Performance and Challenges

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) reported a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q4 2024, reaching $592.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $567.93 million. The company's calculated billings grew by 27% year-over-year to $910.8 million, and deferred revenue increased by 32% to $1,895.0 million. Despite these achievements, Zscaler faced a GAAP net loss of $14.9 million, though this was an improvement from the $30.7 million loss in the same quarter last year.

These results highlight Zscaler's ability to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud security solutions. However, the company must continue to navigate challenges such as maintaining high growth rates and managing operational expenses to achieve profitability.

Financial Achievements

Zscaler's financial achievements are noteworthy in the software industry, where scalability and innovation are critical. The company's non-GAAP net income for Q4 2024 was $140.6 million, up from $100.9 million in Q4 2023. This improvement underscores Zscaler's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Additionally, Zscaler's cash provided by operations was $203.6 million, representing 34% of revenue, compared to $135.9 million, or 30% of revenue, in Q4 2023. Free cash flow also increased to $136.3 million, or 23% of revenue, from $101.3 million, or 22% of revenue, in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023
Revenue $592.9 million $455.0 million
GAAP Net Loss $14.9 million $30.7 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $140.6 million $100.9 million
Cash Provided by Operations $203.6 million $135.9 million
Free Cash Flow $136.3 million $101.3 million
Deferred Revenue $1,895.0 million $1,435.0 million

Analysis and Outlook

Zscaler's strong financial performance in Q4 2024 and the full fiscal year reflects its robust market position and the increasing adoption of its Zero Trust Exchange platform. The company's ability to surpass half a trillion daily transactions further cements its leadership in the cloud security market.

Looking ahead, Zscaler expects revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to be between $604 million and $606 million, with non-GAAP net income per share estimated at $0.62 to $0.63. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company projects revenue of approximately $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion and non-GAAP net income per share of $2.81 to $2.87.

In conclusion, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance and growth potential, making it an attractive consideration for value investors. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zscaler Inc for further details.

