Sep 03, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Sep 03, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Fiona Lau
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited - CEO
* Stephen Chau
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited - CTO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited annual results announcement and management presentation for the financial year 2023 and '24. First, may I introduce you to the executives here with us today, Ms. Fiona Lau, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Stephen Chau, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer; and we have Mr. Vincent Tung, General Manager of Finance with us today.
The briefing will begin with a slide presentation by Ms. Fiona Lau and Mr. Stephen Chau, followed by Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now, may I invite Mr. Liao and Mr. Chow to begin the presentation, please.
Fiona Lau - SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited - CEO
Good afternoon
Full Year 2024 Smartone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 03, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...