Sep 03, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 03, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Osman Arbee

Motus Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Ockert Janse Van Rensburg

Motus Holdings Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Anthony Geard

Investec Bank - Analyst



=====================

Osman Arbee - Motus Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



(video playing)



Sounds impressive, when you look at it like that. Justin well done, where is Justin? Justin, well done, you make us look good. Nice to be seeing, how many brands we representing all the jurisdictions we're in and things like that. So thank you for a great video there. Well done.



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for making the time to be here. I know there's a few empty seats, but it's starting to fill up. So that's quite nice.



I was just Ockert and I were talking, the worst