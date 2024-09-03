Q1 2024 Ashtead Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Editor



Please standby for live streaming



Brendan Horgan - Ashtead Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



(audio in progress)



Michael Richard Pratt - Ashtead Group plc - Chief Financial Officer & Director



After interest expense of 144% compared with one adjusted earnings per share were $0.974 for the quarter. Turning now to the businesses. Slide 7 shows the performance in the US. Rental revenue for the quarter grew by 6% over last year, which higher. This has been driven by combination volume and rate improvement in overall healthy end markets.



The total revenue increased 1% reflects lower levels of used equipment sales in the year when we took advantage of improving fleet deliveries and strong second hand market to catch up on deferred. Despite the third, actual components of SunBelt for data is performance. As we look to leverage the infrastructure and scale we developed during three data and improve margins.



This, combined with our folks on the cost base and lowest full erection and dismantling