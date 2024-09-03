Sep 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gordon Sanghera
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director
* Nick Keher
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Veronika Dubajova
Citi - Analyst
* Odysseas Manesiotis
Berenberg - Analyst
* Charles Weston
RBC Capital Markets - Analyst
* Zain Ebrahim
JPMorgan - Analyst
* David Westenberg
Piper Sandler Companies - Analyst
* Paul Cuddon
Deutsche Bank - Analyst
* James Orsborne
Stifel Europe - Analyst
=====================
Gordon Sanghera - Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 half year interim results presentation. I'm Gordon Sanghera, Chief
Sep 03, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
