Q2 2024 Ascendis Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Tim Lee - Ascendis Pharma A/S-Senior Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining our second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. We apologize for the delay due to some technical issues that we had here.



I'm Tim Lee, Senior Director, Investor Relations at Ascendis Pharma. Joining me on the call today are Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Stina Singel, Executive Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Oncology; Camilla Harder Hartvig, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Commercial Officer; and