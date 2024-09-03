Q4 2024 Zscaler Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zscaler fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



Now, I will pass the call over to the Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance, Ashwin Kesireddy. Please go ahead.



Ashwin Kesireddy - Zscaler, Inc. - Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Zscaler fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO; and Remo Canessa, CFO.



Please note we have posted our earnings release and a supplemental financial schedule to our Investor Relations website. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. You will find the reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.



I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the